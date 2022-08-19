Bhopal: Minister instructs WRD engineers to review water logging situation at dam sites

Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Tulsi Silawat |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Water Resources, Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development Minister Tulsiram Silawat reviewed the current situation of water logging in dams of the state with the officials of Water Resources Department in the Situation Room at Mantralaya. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) SN Mishra, Chief Engineer Madan Singh Dabur and departmental officers were present.

Minister Silavat reviewed the status of water logging in dams, opening of reservoir gates and drainage due to incessant rains in the state. At the same time, he enquired about flood-disaster management and directed the officials to review the water logging situation in all the dams daily. While releasing water from the dam, they were urged to keep in mind that there is no loss of life, cattle and crops.

The Minister instructed the Chief Engineer that dams with 100pc water capacity should be continuously monitored from the control room. Everyone should be made aware of the information received from the monitoring team. He said that all major dams, barrages and canals of the state should be continuously monitored and on receiving information about the breaking of canals due to excessive rain anywhere, immediate action should be taken and all should be apprised of the situation. The officers were asked to share the contact numbers of team members and the picture taken during inspection.

Additional Chief Secretary Mishra gave information about flood-disaster management, water level of various dams, safety and current status of the dam. He said that all the dams and major reservoirs are being monitored continuously. Officers have been instructed to remain in the field. Everyday information is being taken from the Meteorological Department regarding rainfall in the coming days.

The Chief Engineer said that 100 per cent water has been filled in about half a dozen reservoirs along with Kerwa, Kaliasot and Avada reservoirs of the state. More than 75 per cent water has been filled in about two dozen reservoirs.