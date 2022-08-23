e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Minister instructs officials to keep eye on overflowing rivers and reservoirs

Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat has asked the officials to send hourly report to the headquarters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 11:46 PM IST
Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat chairing a meeting to review flood situation | FP

Bhopal(madhya Pradesh): Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat has instructed all the officers to keep an eye on overflowing rivers and reservoirs and send an hourly report to the headquarters.

Minister reviewed flooding in the catchment area of the reservoirs, the drainage system at reservoirs and canals in the state through video conferencing from ENC office, Bhopal, on Tuesday.

According to the information of the Meteorological Department, maintain a system of drainage of excess water from dams to control any situation arising due to excessive rain. Minister discussed with all the divisional officers and inquired about the rainfall situation in the dams, waterlogging and drainage in the dams of their area.

Minister directed the officers to be in constant touch with the district administration and the divisional commissioner and immediately inform about the possibility of an emergency arising. Inform the State Level Control Room and Additional Chief Secretary about any emergency so that disaster management works can be done before time and loss of life and money can be prevented, said the minister.

The Minister instructed all the Chief Engineers to continuously monitor the dams under construction in their work area and also issue necessary instructions to the contractors for their safety.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) SN Mishra informed that the Betwa is flowing above danger mark due to excessive rainfall in Bhopal division. The water level in the Narmada river in Hoshangabad has risen, but the situation is under control. Strategically releasing water from Bargi/Tawa Dam has averted any exigency. At present all the gates of Tawa Dam have been closed.

All major and medium dams in the state are safe. No damage has been reported to the canals either.  Mishra informed that the storm has passed through the state and the progress of Rajasthan has weakened. In Gwalior-Chambal region, the water level has increased due to release of water from Gandhi Sagar, but the situation is completely under control.

