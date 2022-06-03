e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Minister inspects venue mark to mark his father's birth anniversary

He said that the program would be organised on June 6 where over 25,000 people will perform aarti of elderly couples.

Madhya Pradesh medical education Vishwas Sarang.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang inspected Ektapuri Dussehra ground on Friday and gave directions for the programme to be held to mark birth anniversary of his father Kailash Sarang.

He said that the programme would be organised on June 6 where over 25,000 people will perform aarti of elderly couples.

Under the campaign, Matra-Patra Bhakti Diwas would be celebrated every month in Narela. Through this campaign, an effort will be made to develop sense of respect and service among youths towards old people. On the occasion of birth anniversary of former Rajya Sabha MP Kailash Sarang on June 6, bhajans will also be presented by famous bhajan singer Kanhaiya Mittal.

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal wins 29 medals on Day 3 of 50th State Swimming Championship
