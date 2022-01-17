Bhopal: Minimum temperature nosedives in state, dense fog envelops state capital, other cities

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): With sharp drop in night temperature, Madhya Pradesh shivered on Sunday due to freezing winds blowing from northern belt of the country. Dense fog enveloped state capital and other cities in morning hours on Sunday.

A sharp drop in night temperature was recorded in other districts on Saturday and wee hours of Sunday. The drop ranged up to 5 degrees Celsius. Pachmari recorded drop of 5.1 degrees Celsius in night temperature. Gwalior recorded drop of 4.3 degrees Celsius while drop of 3.6 degrees Celsius and 3.8 degrees Celsius were recorded in Chhindwara and Khajuraho respectively.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 22.6 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 9.2 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, which 7.4 degrees below normal. Its minimum temperature was 8 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, Nowgaon, Sagar, Ratlam, Gwalior districts experienced cold day like condition in last 24 hours. Seoni, Gwalior, Nowgong, Datia experienced intense cold day condition. Similarly, Narsinghpur, Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Bhopal, Indore, Dhar, Shajapur, Ujjain faced moderate cold day.

Yellow alert has been issued for cold day like condition in Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions and districts like Narsinghpur, Seoni, Betul, Bhopal, Indore, Dhar, Khandwa, Ratlam, Shajapur, Ujjain, Satna and Jabalpur. Moderate to dense fog is expected in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Sagar, Rewa divisions and districts like Balaghat, Shahdol, Bhopal, Sehore, and Rajgarh.

Besides, rain may occur in northern Madhya Pradesh on January 21-22. This is because a cyclonic circulation is present over west Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is over south Konkan, Goa and neighbourhood. A fresh western disturbance is approaching western Himalayas.

Night temp on January 15, 2022

Cities Degrees Celsius

Gwalior 2.9

Nowgong 3.3

Khajuraho 5.0

Guna 5.1

Pachmarhi 5.4

Ratlam 6.0

Sagar 6.0

Datia 6.8

Shajapur 6.9

Raisen 7.5

Tikamgarh 7.8

Bhopal 8.0

Ujjain 8.0

Khargone 8.0

Rajgarh 8.4

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:07 AM IST