Bhopal: Minimising waste water generation is new challenge, says BMC commissioner

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing concern over increase in generation of different types of garbage and waste in the city, Bhopal municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary said here on Saturday that citizens should give serious thought to waste segregation and its disposal. They should stop throwing garbage on roads and in drains.

He was speaking at a function organised here to release a book, Gray Water, published by an environmental group, The Nature Volunteers.

The commissioner expressed concern that huge volumes of clean water is wasted in houses. He said tackling the waste water issue was a new challenge.

General manager, Taj Hotels group, Kanika Hasrat said her group was concerned about environment protection. She said wastewater was reused in all the Taj Hotels in the country.

Vice President of The Nature Volunteers and environmental activist Abhilash Khandekar said when his organisation found that grey water was rapidly polluting the groundwater and soil, a booklet was published in a simple Hindi for public awareness.

“In our daily life we ??use soaps, oils, shampoos, hair conditioners, face washes, detergents, phenyl, lubrication of utensils, liquid soaps, laundry soaps, many types of ointments, deodorants etc. We use things that pollute water and soil,” he said.

He said efforts should be made to find immediate measures to minimise damage to the environment. Environmentalists, architects, industrialists were present on the occasion.