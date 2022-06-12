Bhopal: ‘Gond painting open book of nature, depict their way of life’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gond paintings are an open book of nature and they depict the way of life of the tribe, says Gond artist Ram Singh Urveti.

He was speaking inaugural-day of a seven-day workshop on Gond painting under his guidance at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya in the city on Saturday. It was part of ‘Do and Learn,’ an educational programme of the museum.

Urveti informed the participants that the painting is based on folk tales and tribal traditions. These paintings give a glimpse of the real world and the world of fantasy. They often made the paintings on the wall or floor of their houses using natural colours, he said.

Coordinator of the programme, Lalit Bagul informed the participants about the outline of the event. He also gave guidance about how to mark the picture in the drawing sheet.

He further said that the shapes of Gond paintings are of many colours, sometimes they are streaked, sometimes they are decorated with small dots and sometimes they are filled with some other geometric pattern.

These artworks are made with poster colours on handmade paper. The themes of the paintings reflect almost everything from the natural surroundings or the events of the daily life of the Gond tribe such as harvest, fields or family celebrations, he added.