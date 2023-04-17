 Bhopal: Mini marathon held in city
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Mini marathon held in city

Bhopal: Mini marathon held in city

Similarly, Pragya came first among women, Poonam second and Sujata won the third place.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 01:59 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sai Sarita Smriti Sansthan organised a mini marathon in the city on Sunday. Many people took part in it. The marathon kicked off from Shahpura Park and ended at Shahpura Park. Grath Singh Rathore came first, Manish Maltani second and Ajay stood third. Similarly, Pragya came first among women, Poonam second and Sujata won the third place. The marathon was organised for health awareness. Yoga, Zumba and Meditation camps are organised every Sunday in tune with nature to make people aware of health and fitness. Zumba expert Saumya instructed everyone who took part in the marathon. She made everyone perform Zumba before the marathon. Neeta Paspul, president of the organisation informed that Sai Sarita Smriti Sansthan organises such events from time to time and makes people aware of their health.

Read Also
Bhopal: 'I have not spoken anything against Rani Kamlapati, BJP misinterpreted my statement',...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Sporadic light rain wets city; likely to continue in many parts of state

Bhopal: Sporadic light rain wets city; likely to continue in many parts of state

Bhopal: Mukheja wins second trial on the trot; Aishwary comes second

Bhopal: Mukheja wins second trial on the trot; Aishwary comes second

Bhopal: Easter Mahotsav held at St Joseph Co-ed School

Bhopal: Easter Mahotsav held at St Joseph Co-ed School

Madhya Pradesh: Food safety officials seize four quintals of adulterated milk cake

Madhya Pradesh: Food safety officials seize four quintals of adulterated milk cake

Madhya Pradesh: Season 3 of ‘Panchayat’ web series to be shot in Sehore too, shooting for third...

Madhya Pradesh: Season 3 of ‘Panchayat’ web series to be shot in Sehore too, shooting for third...