Bhopal: Mini marathon held in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sai Sarita Smriti Sansthan organised a mini marathon in the city on Sunday. Many people took part in it. The marathon kicked off from Shahpura Park and ended at Shahpura Park. Grath Singh Rathore came first, Manish Maltani second and Ajay stood third. Similarly, Pragya came first among women, Poonam second and Sujata won the third place. The marathon was organised for health awareness. Yoga, Zumba and Meditation camps are organised every Sunday in tune with nature to make people aware of health and fitness. Zumba expert Saumya instructed everyone who took part in the marathon. She made everyone perform Zumba before the marathon. Neeta Paspul, president of the organisation informed that Sai Sarita Smriti Sansthan organises such events from time to time and makes people aware of their health.