 Bhopal: Military bands give audience a musical treat
Perform at Shaurya Smarak, Boat Club and DB Mall

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day concert began with an Air Force Band performance at Shaurya Smarak in the city on Thursday evening. Around 15 musicians presented some patriotic songs which left the audience spellbound. They included things like ‘Teri mitti mein mil jawan…,’ ‘Aye watan…,’ ‘Jigra…,’ ‘Mission udaan…,’ ‘jai ho…’ and ‘Chak de…’. They also presented ‘sound barrier,’ ‘inspirato,’ ‘air force colour,’ ‘sarang fusion,’ ‘imagination,’ ‘Vandey mataram,’ ‘Zinda,’ and ‘renaissance’.

The band coordination was done by Junior Warrant Officer Rajendra Singh and the band in-charges were Warrant Officers Vijay Kumar Singh and Manish Kumar Shukla.

Squadron Leader Subodh Dixit conducted the event. Commissioned in the Indian Air Force in 2013 as a Short Service Officer in the Administration Branch, Dixit has not only excelled in his duties as an officer but also as a writer and a famous Hindi commentator. He has represented the Indian Air Force in over fourteen national and international events, showcasing his talent and dedication to the service.

Besides, the audience also enjoyed the mesmerising performance of Army Band and Navy Band at Boat Club and DB Mall . They presented Bombay 1980, Moh-moh ke dhage…, Har Kisi Ko …,’ Shaan se…, Ek Ajnabi…, ‘Gulabi Ankhein …,’ ‘Rock On…,’ which earned huge round of applauses from audience.

