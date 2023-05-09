 Bhopal: Middle-aged man thrashed in Aishbag, probe on
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three men barged into the house of a middle-aged man on Sunday night and thrashed him as he told them not to consume drugs in front of their house, the police said on Monday.

Aishbag police station incharge CS Rathore said Bablu Khan (45), an e-rickshaw driver, approached police on Sunday late night with complaint. His daughter’s wedding is on May 12. His relatives had visited his house on Sunday and parked their car outside.

During this, three men Arbaaz, Imran and Afsaan sat inside his relative’s car parked outside their house to take liquor, marijuana. When Khan spotted them, he pleaded to stop it.

The trio turned furious, barged into Khan’s house and assaulted him. The accused vandalised the house, during which women members of the Khan family received bruises. Imran attacked Khan with a knife. The police have registered a complaint and begun searching for the accused.

