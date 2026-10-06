Bhopal Metro Turns To Station Branding As Ticket Revenue Stays Below ₹500 Per Day | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Metro is looking beyond ticket sales to keep its revenue running, with the corporation now banking on the commercial potential of its prime stations.

With average daily ticketing revenue still below Rs 500, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has put eight Bhopal stations up for semi-naming and co-branding rights, a move that could bring in revenue running into lakhs if brands compete for high-value locations.

According to officials, the three-year branding tender includes stations such as MP Nagar and Rani Kamlapati, allowing companies to attach their names to some of Bhopal's most prominent Metro locations. MPMRCL is also offering branding rights at 15 Indore stations.

The inclusion of commercially important MP Nagar is expected to make the Bhopal package particularly attractive to advertisers. The branding revenue could significantly exceed the Metro's current ticketing earnings while giving companies visibility among commuters.

Apart from this, companies will soon be able to associate their brands with selected Metro station names in Bhopal and Indore, officials said.

Branding may also boost footfall

MPMRCL is seeking more than just non-fare revenue. Greater corporate visibility around stations could help increase public awareness and potentially attract more passengers to the Metro, especially at stations located in busy commercial and transport hubs.

Brands can be added before or after existing station names, with approved logos and displays permitted at station premises. Bids close at 3 pm on Oct 29, with technical bids opening on Oct 30. Bid security is Rs 60,000 per station.