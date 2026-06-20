Bhopal Metro Train Will Never Run At Its Full Speed Of 90 Km/Hr | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The design speed of the Bhopal Metro train is 90 km per hour. However, passengers will never be able to enjoy the speed anywhere near 90 km per hour, as it will never run at its full speed. The reason is that Metro stations are situated at a distance of around 1 km from each other in the city.

Hence, when the train catches speed after a few metres of leaving the first station, it needs to be decelerated due to the approaching next Metro station.

A Metro project official said that the train would run at half of its speed and then would have to speed down; otherwise, it will cross the next station.

When contacted, Managing Director, Metro Project, S Krishna Chaitanya said, “Nowhere does a Metro run at its design speed. The average speed would be 40 to 45 km per hour.”

Metro management likely to change timetable

After getting a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), who is expected to inspect the signalling system arrangement shortly, Metro officials are planning to reconsider the train timetable.

The arrival and departure schedule of the train will be revisited based on public demand and the peak footfall hours.

Currently, operation between AIIMS Metro Station and Subhash Nagar Metro Station starts at 11 am and continues till 4.25 pm.

Likewise, operation of the train from Subhash Nagar Metro Station to AIIMS Metro Station starts at 11.40 am and continues till 5.50 pm.

The trips between AIIMS Metro Station and Subhash Nagar Metro Station are five. The trips between Subhash Nagar Metro Station and AIIMS Metro Station are four.