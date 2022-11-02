Bhopal: Metro stations to be connected with public transport

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Metro stations of city will be connected with public transport facilities. The end-to-end connectivity between Metro stations and public transport facility will help in reducing the carbon emission as people will avoid use of private vehicles and opt for public transport.

Moreover, solar panels will be installed on rooftops of metro stations. The installation of solar panels on metro stations will save the cost of electricity as solar energy is much cheaper. Moreover, Metro stations will also have Platform Screen Doors (PSD), which will open only when the Metro Train will arrive at the station.

The PSD system will prevent possibility of people jumping from the train. Metro stations are being built as per the parameters of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Sources at Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said issuance of National Common Mobility Card has also been proposed, which would be a multipurpose card. The card holder can use the card at Metro, public transport buses and even for shopping purpose.

Shobit Tandon, Executive Director for Corporate Coordination of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, said that plaza would be constructed at most Metro stations where space will be provided for public transport buses. Wherever there will be possibility, space for e-rickshaw and e-bike will be also provided. This will help in connecting Metro stations with public transport facilities. The metro stations will be also connected with Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

Multi model system

Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Nikunj Shrivastava (IAS), said under Multi Model Integration System, Metro stations will be connected with railway station, bus stands. This will encourage people to use public transport to reach till Metro stations. The use of public transport system will reduce carbon emissions. The solar panel on metro stations is an additional feature.

Read Also Bhopal Gas victims launching a month-long campaign to make governments at the state and the centre