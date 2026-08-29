Bhopal Metro Scare: 150-Kg Shuttering Plate Crashes Near Moving Auto; 7 Major Mishaps In 5 Years | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) construction project in Bhopal has reported more frequent safety-related incidents than Indore, with at least seven major mishaps recorded in the city over the past five years, compared with at least three significant incidents directly linked to Indore Metro construction sites.

The latest mishap occurred near Nishatpura Railway Overbridge (ROB) on Monday, when a 150-kg shuttering plate being lifted onto a metro pillar slipped from a crane hook and crashed onto the road, narrowly missing an auto-rickshaw carrying four people.

The plate fell just feet from the moving vehicle. Had it landed on the auto, the incident could have resulted in fatalities. The latest mishap has raised concerns over the enforcement of safety protocols during heavy lifting operations.

Safety norms require lifting zones to be cleared of vehicles and pedestrians and properly barricaded.

MPMRCL PRO Dheeraj Shukla said safety arrangements had been strengthened, particularly during the monsoon.

He said barricading, traffic-sensitive work timings and regular site monitoring were being undertaken to ensure the safety of workers and the public.