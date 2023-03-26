Bhopal Metro rail laying work to begin next month

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The work of laying railway track of Bhopal Metro Train will begin next month. Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation is also working tirelessly to complete civil works on time.

The first batch of metro railway line (track) has arrived from Raipur while the second batch will reach next month.

When contacted, Managing Director, Manish Singh (IAS) said that work of laying metro railway line would begin in April.

Sources at Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation said that Jindal Steel Company would supply railway tracks for Bhopal Metro while L&T Company would lay down the tracks.

The wielding machine, which will connect the metro tracks, is expected to reach Bhopal shortly. It will be first tested and later its test report will be sent to any of the testing lab recognised by Indian railways.

In first instalment, 32 MT metro track was received by Bhopal Metro. In second instalment, 800 MT railway track is expected in April first week, said sources.

The work of Metro Project has been expedited as by August, all major works of project is supposed to be completed.

The labourers employed for Metro project works are working in day and night shifts. The 98 % work of I-Girder casting of via duct has been completed. The piling work at all eight metro stations in Bhopal has been completed. Likewise, 84 per cent work of Open Foundation of all eight Metro stations has been completed.