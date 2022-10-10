Bhopal: Metro Rail Corporation MD directs officials to accelerate metro train work

Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Nikunj Shrivastava interacting with the officials in Bhopal on Monday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Nikunj Shrivastava reviewed the progress of the Metro Train project here on Monday. Shrivastava interacted with the Metro officials and contractors and gave necessary directives regarding the project. Shrivastava asked the officials to accelerate the work. Shrivastava also held discussions with Station Contractor (URC) managing director Piplani Swami and his team. He reviewed the work of the metro station and casting yard. The corporation MD was informed that foundation work of Subash Nagar station has been completed in a cent percent manner. He also heard the issues of contractors and tried to solve them.