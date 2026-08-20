Bhopal Metro Phase-2 2028 Target Faces Ground-Level Hurdles | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Metro Phase 2's 2028 completion target is facing several ground-level hurdles, with delays in allied infrastructure projects, utility shifting and pending land-related issues emerging as key challenges.

During a two-day inspection of the corridors from Karond to Bhadbhada, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation managing director S Krishna Chaitanya reviewed construction progress and directed officials to accelerate work while maintaining safety standards.

Metro officials said that the PWD overbridge project at Prabhat Square has emerged as a major challenge. PWD pillars need to be installed before Metro pillars can be constructed between them. The bridge project is expected to continue until late 2027, potentially affecting the Metro schedule.

Chaitanya inspected the Orange Line from Karond to Pul Bogda, covering elevated sections, underground tunnel works, stations, pillars and other civil construction.

The Metro chief inspected the Blue Line from Ratnagiri to Bhadbhada, including the under-construction Ratnagiri station, elevated corridor and civil works.

Qazi Camp land issue cleared

The land-related issue at Qazi Camp in the Old City has been resolved, enabling underground construction to resume.

A joint survey by the revenue department, BMC and public works department identified around 90 affected people and tenants, who have been provided compensation. However, a separate cemetery-related matter remains pending before the court.