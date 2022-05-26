Bhopal: Methodist Church officials booked for causing Rs 28L loss to state exchequer

EOW office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against office bearers of Methodist Church in India, Jabalpur branch for causing revenue loss of over Rs 28 lakh to the state exchequer.

The church office bearers had sold off the land reserved for the ‘economic weaker section’ (EWS), said the agency officials on Thursday.

EOW Director General, Ajay Sharma told Free Press that Church’s three office bearers - the then executive secretary Vinay Peter, the then district superintendent Ravi Theodore and the then officer Corni Lewis had taken colonizer licence to develop 22 acres of land.

As per the licence provisions, 15 per cent land which comes around was to 2.23 acer was to be reserved for EWS. If the coloniser wanted to develop the reserved area the church officials were to deposit Rs 46.75 lakh to the Jabalpur municipal corporation.

The church officials developed the area but only deposited Rs 18.60 lakh in the municipal account . Not only this, the church officials after developing the area sold it off at high rates.

The DG added that the church officials have caused a loss of Rs 28.15 lakh and interest on it to the state coffer. The EOW has registered the case under section 420,409,120-B of IPC against the three officials and few unknown persons and has started the investigations.