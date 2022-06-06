Bhopal: Mercy petitions should be disposed in fast track, says Governor

Governor Mangubhai Patel discussing pending mercy petitions with senior officials of home, legal affairs and jail department at Raj Bhavan on Monday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that pending mercy petitions should be disposed of in fast track. On completion of 14 years of imprisonment, the relief provisions should be implemented expeditiously and with sensitivity, said an official statement quoting Governor.

Expecting the officers as the first citizen, he said the system should be such that a person deserving relief did not have to remain in additional imprisonment even for a day.

The Governor was discussing pending mercy petitions with senior officials of home, legal affairs and jail department at Raj Bhavan.

Governor said those eligible for relief petition should not be kept pending in view of the arrangements for the fixed date of release etc. The intention and spirit of the work should be to provide quick relief.

He said initiative should be taken to provide necessary legal aid to those eligible for mercy petition to take advantage of the relief provisions.

He said the work of reconsideration of minor crimes against the tribal society should be done in a time-limit.

He said government job was a work of service. For effective action in the Act, it was necessary to have sympathy and sensitivity for the victim in heart and mind. Actions done with sensitivity always yielded good results.

Raj Bhavan Tribal Cell president Deepak Khandekar, principal secretary to Governor DP Ahuja, principal secretary law and legislative affairs BK Dwivedi, director general prisons and correctional services Arvind Kumar and others were present in the meeting.