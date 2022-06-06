Bhopal: Adolescents sensitised about environment, gender parity

Bhopal: Workshop in progress |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Social organisation Sarokar organised a workshop ‘Ujale Ki Oor’ to sensitise adolescents about environmental issues.

The participants took a pledge to protect the environment and to free caged birds. The two-day workshop ended on Monday. Sarokar, which works on issues like gender equality and welfare of women and children, organised the workshop mainly for adolescents from the deprived communities.

The organisation’s secretary Kumud Singh and other workers including Ankit Yadav, Avinash Chaurasia, Ayush Babita, Darshana Soni and Shahnaz Ali interacted with the young participants to know about their dreams and gave them suggestions on how to realise their dreams.

A film was also screened to make the participants aware of the various dimensions of issues such as gender equality, protection of environment and social harmony. They were also told about their constitutional rights.

The valedictory session of the workshop was addressed by environmentalists Prof Manoj Gaur and Prof Puja Gaur and Dharmendra Shah and Jaishree Shah, who have been working for the past 20 years for making the country ‘cage-free’