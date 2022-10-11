Bhopal: Medicolegal autopsies cross 1,000 mark at AIIMS

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of medicolegal autopsies conducted at AIIMS has crossed 1,000. Medicolegal autopsies started at AIIMS on September 25, 2017.

The AIIMS receives medicolegal autopsy cases from Bagh Sevania, Katara Hills, Misrod and Awadhpuri police stations. The department has also conducted pathological autopsy in 21 Covid deaths after clearance from Institutional Human Ethics Committee for research purposes.

In several cases, autopsy has been useful in securing justice for dead like when a case of homicide was brought as a case of snake bite or when an unidentified body was identified.

The department provides expert opinions related to medicolegal cases to police, State Medical Council and CBI. Forensic medicine and toxicology department impart training to doctors, police officers and judicial officers in matters related to medicolegal cases.

Autopsy is carried out by forensic medicine and toxicology department. This is how it goes -

* The dissection is done by doctors. Team of doctors includes senior experienced faculty.

* X-ray examination using mobile digital x-ray machine is carried out. This helps in determining the cause of death in some cases, detecting fractures and identification.

* Histopathology is done, which helps in finding cause of death and presence of disease.