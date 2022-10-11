e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Medicolegal autopsies cross 1,000 mark at AIIMS

Bhopal: Medicolegal autopsies cross 1,000 mark at AIIMS

The AIIMS receives medicolegal autopsy cases from Bagh Sevania, Katara Hills, Misrod and Awadhpuri police stations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of medicolegal autopsies conducted at AIIMS has crossed 1,000. Medicolegal autopsies started at AIIMS on September 25, 2017.

The AIIMS receives medicolegal autopsy cases from Bagh Sevania, Katara Hills, Misrod and Awadhpuri police stations. The department has also conducted pathological autopsy in 21 Covid deaths after clearance from Institutional Human Ethics Committee for research purposes.

In several cases, autopsy has been useful in securing justice for dead like when a case of homicide was brought as a case of snake bite or when an unidentified body was identified.

The department provides expert opinions related to medicolegal cases to police, State Medical Council and CBI. Forensic medicine and toxicology department impart training to doctors, police officers and judicial officers in matters related to medicolegal cases.

Autopsy is carried out by forensic medicine and toxicology department. This is how it goes -

* The dissection is done by doctors. Team of doctors includes senior experienced faculty.

* X-ray examination using mobile digital x-ray machine is carried out. This helps in determining the cause of death in some cases, detecting fractures and identification.

* Histopathology is done, which helps in finding cause of death and presence of disease.

Read Also
Bhopal: Medicolegal Experts Association to hold 5th annual conference at AIIMS from September 17
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Recruitment on 1 lakh government jobs

Bhopal: Recruitment on 1 lakh government jobs

Rewa: Congress leader takes a dig at BJP at Gandhi chaupal

Rewa: Congress leader takes a dig at BJP at Gandhi chaupal

Sehore: Unavailability of urea at manure sales centre puts farmers in tight spot

Sehore: Unavailability of urea at manure sales centre puts farmers in tight spot

Karate training camp ends in Damoh

Karate training camp ends in Damoh

Grievances at CM Helpline; Morena ranks low in redressal

Grievances at CM Helpline; Morena ranks low in redressal