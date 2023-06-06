Bhopal: Medicinal plant corner set up at Regional Science Centre

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A medicinal plant corner named Sanjeevika Aaushadhiye Vanaspati Vatika was inaugurated at Regional Science Centre on Monday to mark World Environment Day.

The corner housing some of the medicinal plants for treatment of common ailments was inaugurated by scientist incharge, Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Manoj Kumar Sharma. In all, 23 staff members planted saplings at centre’s Science Park.

A special demonstration showing reuse of household plastic material into useful products was made. A special guided visit to Atmosphere gallery and science demonstration were conducted for teachers who attended the programme. The Centre uploaded videos relating to reuse of plastic waste on social media platforms to create awareness about plastic pollution and its mitigation.

