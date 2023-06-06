 Bhopal: Medicinal plant corner set up at Regional Science Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Medicinal plant corner set up at Regional Science Centre

Bhopal: Medicinal plant corner set up at Regional Science Centre

A special demonstration showing reuse of household plastic material into useful products was made.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 07:53 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A medicinal plant corner named Sanjeevika Aaushadhiye Vanaspati Vatika was inaugurated at Regional Science Centre on Monday to mark World Environment Day.

The corner housing some of the medicinal plants for treatment of common ailments was inaugurated by scientist incharge, Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Manoj Kumar Sharma. In all, 23 staff members planted saplings at centre’s Science Park.

A special demonstration showing reuse of household plastic material into useful products was made. A special guided visit to Atmosphere gallery and science demonstration were conducted for teachers who attended the programme. The Centre uploaded videos relating to reuse of plastic waste on social media platforms to create awareness about plastic pollution and its mitigation.

Read Also
Bhopal: DGP told to outsource class IV employees
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Girl consumes rat poison after failing in X board, dies

Bhopal: Girl consumes rat poison after failing in X board, dies

Madhya Pradesh: BJP office-bearers in Pipariya resigning on social media

Madhya Pradesh: BJP office-bearers in Pipariya resigning on social media

MP Tribal Museum Foundation Day: Tribal artistes invite residents to join celebrations

MP Tribal Museum Foundation Day: Tribal artistes invite residents to join celebrations

Bhopal: Parshuram statue to be installed in Vijayraghavgarh

Bhopal: Parshuram statue to be installed in Vijayraghavgarh

Bhopal: Woman constable injured, hit by two-wheeler

Bhopal: Woman constable injured, hit by two-wheeler