Bhopal: Medical students vandalise gym, assault trainer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kolar police have registered a case against several students of a medical college for assaulting a gym instructor and vandalising the gym located in Kolar on Thursday, the police said. They added that the incident was captured on CCTV installed in the gym.

According to Kolar police, the complainant, Aman Shrivastava (23) is a fitness instructor, who imparts training to people at a private gym in Kolar. He approached the police on Thursday, stating that he was training one of the members, during which a medical student, a member of the gym, identified as Atul Raghuwanshi began misbehaving with him. When he protested, Raghuwanshi manhandled him and threatened him of dire consequences.

After this, Raghuwanshi called his friends on the spot too, scores of whom barged inside the gym and began vandalising it. The cops were called, after which the gym was shut and the accused fled from the spot. Shrivastava lodged a complaint against the duo and the matter is being probed, the police said.