Bhopal: Medical equipment lying defunct, will soon be repaired, says government

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Equipment lying out of order in medical colleges in the state will soon be repaired.

HLL Infra Tech Services Limited (HITES), an expert in Medical Infrastructure Development, Facility Management, Medical Equipment Procurement and Bio Medical Engineering Services, will do the repair work.

The health department is going to sign a contract with HITES. In the first phase, six medical colleges—Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa and Sagar – will get the equipment repaired.

There are 13 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Most of the ventilators in those medical colleges are out of order.

DME minister Vishwas Sarang said, “HITES will have three to four boi-engineers to monitor and to repair the equipment in medical colleges. There will be toll-free numbers, and the hospital administration or the management will call for repairing the equipment. Equipment management information systems will be developed detailing purchasing date, costs and the date of breakdown.”