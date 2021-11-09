Bhopal: Medical education minister assures of stern action against guilty

Bhopal: Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang assured that people responsible for fire incident will not be spared. The minister visited Kamla Nehru hospital to review rescue arrangements on Tuesday.

The victims of the fire incident asked the minister to take action against careless hospital staff. The minister informed the parents about 36 children who are in other wards and said that for every child, one doctor has been appointed. He also added that within 48 hours, the SNCU will become functional while the restoration of the ward is being done on war footing.

The minister also made arrangements for parents whose children were admitted. He instructed the hospital staff that the parents should be taken to the ward in a group of four to see their children.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:59 PM IST