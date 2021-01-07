Bhopal: Medal tally 5 with 2 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze in National Equestrian Championship

Bhopal: Horse riders from the state grabbed one gold, one silver and one bronze for the state on the fourth day of the national equestrian tournament on Wednesday.

The tournament is being held at the Army Polo ground in the national capital.

The medal tally at the tournament has reached five with two gold, two silver and one bronze in all.

Sudeepti Hajela from the state horse-riding academy bagged one gold and one silver in individual elementary dressage event.

Faraz Khan, Paridhi Joshi and Sudeepti Hajela secured a bronze at the team event.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated the winners and wished them luck for their future endeavours.