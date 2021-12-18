Bhopal: Meat shops to remain closed on Fridays

Bhopal: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued a letter to health officers of all the 19 zones to ensure closure of meat shops on every Friday in addition to 19 prohibited days. The letter has been issued to ensure prevent sale of meat on these days.

The BMC veterinary officer SK Shrivastava told Free Press that no animal is slaughtered on Thursday nights in slaughter house in Jinsi and therefore meat shops remain closed on Fridays. It is meat vendors’ weekly off. “So, we have issued letter to all health officers to ensure total closure of meat shops on Fridays in addition to 19 notified prohibited days. We had received complaints that some meat shops remain open on Fridays despite weekly off. So, we have taken action,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:12 AM IST