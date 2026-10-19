Bhopal MD Drug Racket Linked To Nigerian Supplier, Alleged Lawyer Among Three Arrested | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crime Branch on Monday arrested a third accused, identified as Ritik Batham, in a mephedrone (MD) drug trafficking racket.

The prime accused, an alleged lawyer Mukul Dholpure, has confessed to procuring drugs from a Nigerian national through a Delhi-based drug supplier and distributing them in Bhopal with the help of two associates.

Crime Branch officials said Mukul directly received drug consignments from the Delhi-based supplier and paid commission to Divyanshu and Ritik for supplying the contraband in Bhopal.

Divyanshu was arrested earlier, while Ritik was apprehended on Monday. Police are searching for another person linked to the network in Delhi.

A Crime Branch team on Monday searched Mukul's Jahangirabad residence after he reportedly told cops that he had hidden drugs there. However, Police have not disclosed whether any contraband or other evidence was seized.

Mukul was arrested late Friday night near the rear gate of the district court following a tip-off that a man was waiting to deliver narcotics. A search led to the recovery of around four grams of MD, valued at approximately Rs 1 lakh.

During questioning, Mukul claimed to be a lawyer practising at the Bhopal District Court.

Police said the two associates frequented pubs and lounges in the city. Mukul had been taken into two days' police remand, which ended on Monday.