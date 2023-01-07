Bhopal: Mayor distributes ‘Urja Shakti Patti' to anaemic students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Malti Rai distributed 'Urja Shakti Patti' to the students suffering from anaemia at a function at Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Piplani, in the city recently.

It was part of a campaign, launched by Mitasha Foundation from Indore to help free the city from the scourge of anaemia. The Mayor said that every effort should be made to reach this patti to persons suffering from anaemia.

Foundation's chairperson Aaalok Singhi said that his organisation is providing this 'patti' free of cost. The 'patti', when boiled in one litre of water with a few drops of lemon juice, releases 19 milligram per deciliter of heme or active iron. Drinking this water or using it for cooking supplies iron to the body and brings down the level of anaemia. Each patti can be reused 1,800 times, he said.

Singhi said that any person suffering from anaemia can place a call on mobile number 9479779204 to get registered for receiving the patti entirely free of cost. Local corporator Arvind Gupta was also present on the occasion.

