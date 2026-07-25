Bhopal May Host The Asian Rowing Championship Next Year |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal may host the Asian Rowing Championship and the Asian Rowing Cup-1 next year. A delegation from the Rowing Federation of India (RFI), led by secretary general Subhashit Mukherjee, met sports and youth welfare minister Vishvas Sarang at his residence in the city on Friday regarding this .

The delegation highlighted that Bhopal's Upper Lake (Bada Talab) is India's strongest contender to host this prestigious Asian competition, citing its natural features, rowing facilities that meet international standards, experience in successfully organizing national competitions, and the continuous support of the state government.

The federation has invited member nations to submit hosting proposals for events scheduled for 2027. The selection process entails the submission of detailed bid documents and technical presentations, as well as venue inspections and the completion of formalities across various stages.

‘ Sports performance can be maintained through proper menstruation hygiene’

Athletes were informed that menstruation is a natural biological process and that sports performance can be effectively maintained through proper hygiene, balanced nutrition, and awareness at TT Nagar Stadium in the city Friday. It was part of an awareness session on menstrual health and hygiene, organised by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare.

Assistant professors Anushree Acharya and Shweta Soni provided information to the athletes on aspects of health, hygiene and menstrual management. They said health awareness was just as essential as physical fitness for achieving excellence in sports performance.