Bhopal: Maternity and Child Health Awareness Month; Rotary Club launches e-clinic vehicles, releases awareness poster

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Smart City wing of Rotary Club Bhopal organised free medical check-up camps and launched a campaign to raise awareness about mother-child health in the city on Friday. The campaign, which will conclude on April 23, is being held to mark Maternity and Child Health Awareness Month.

Rotary Club Smart City president VK Nichlani and medical superintendent of Rudraksh Hospital Rajiv Rai released an awareness poster on Saturday.

The awareness campaign is being organised by Smart City Wing of Rotary Club with gynecologists and pediatricians of Rudraksh Hospital assisting at the camp.

Nichlani said, “Vehicles equipped with e-clinic facilities are deployed at public places in the city. People are thronging these vehicles and talking to doctors via video interaction facility.”

“A physical awareness camp is also being organised at the hospital in Mandakini Colony on Kolar Road,” he said.

Gynecologist Dr Chestha Jain said, “More questions are being asked about precautions to be taken during pregnancy, excessive bleeding during menstruation, infertility, surgery of uterus, breast cancer, and anemia.”

Pediatrician Dr Kriti Vishwakarma said, “I am trying to educate mothers on health conditions like low birth weight, shortness of breath in children, jaundice, tremors, poor development and not eating food.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:11 PM IST