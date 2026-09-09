Bhopal Master Plan: MLA Arif Masood Leads ‘Run-4 Master Plan’ Marathon To Demand Long-Pending City Blueprint In Bhopal | VIDEO

MLA Arif Masood Leads ‘Run-4 Master Plan’ Marathon To Demand Long-Pending Plan In Bhopal | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Arif Masood on Wednesday organised a ‘Run-4 Master Plan’ marathon to demand the implementation of Bhopal’s master plan. The run started from the 11 Number Bus Stop and saw the participation of youths, women, students, traders and people from different sections of society.

Masood said Bhopal’s master plan has been stuck for nearly two decades. He questioned why Ujjain could get its master plan while Bhopal was still waiting for one.

Masood said the government should not treat Bhopal differently. “We want nothing else. Children, youngsters and women are all asking for the same thing — bring the Bhopal master plan. We may have differences in political views, but why should Bhopal face unfair treatment?” he said.

The MLA said the delay in the master plan has caused problems for traders and people living in residential areas. He said the people of Bhopal were facing difficulties and demanded that the government implement the plan soon.

Masood also demanded the immediate repair of roads dug up for sewer lines and other construction work in Arera Colony and the I-2 to I-8 areas. He said potholes were making it difficult for people to travel and urged the government to start road work without delay.

Congress MLA Arif Masood led a marathon in Bhopal demanding a new master plan, saying it could help resolve several longstanding problems facing the city. #ArifMasood #Bhopal #Congress #BhopalMasterPlan #MadhyaPradesh #BhopalNews



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The reproduced video or photo… pic.twitter.com/yPij3P0XLO — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) September 9, 2026

On the issue of who would get credit for the road work, Masood said he did not care who would perform the foundation stone ceremony. “Call the mayor or anyone else, but repair the roads in Arera Colony as soon as possible and give people relief,” he said.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: On 'Run For Master Plan' Marathon, Congress MLA Arif Masood says, "... We had to organise the 'Run for Bhopal' for the Master Plan, with children, residents and everyone coming together. We are demanding that Mohan Yadav ji bring the Master Plan.… pic.twitter.com/xB7QkusIpI — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026

Master Plan Stuck For Two Decades

Bhopal’s master plan has remained pending for nearly two decades, affecting land use, new construction and business activities in the city.

The lack of a new master plan has also created confusion over the use and development of land. Traders and property owners have raised concerns over sealing action being carried out by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation under old rules and court orders.