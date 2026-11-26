Bhopal Master Plan-2047: Three Proposed Roads Threaten Kerwa-Kaliyasot Tiger Corridor |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed Bhopal Master Plan 2047 has come under scrutiny over its potential impact on the sensitive tiger habitat between Kerwa and Kaliyasot. A six-year-old letter from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to then chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, warning against development in the region's forest and revenue areas, resurfaced on Wednesday, bringing renewed attention to concerns over three proposed roads and institutional development in Chandanpura.

In its letter dated Aug 11, 2020, NTCA member secretary SP Yadav had cautioned the state government that allowing public institutions in Kerwa-Kaliyasot forest and revenue areas could destroy critical tiger habitats and escalate human-tiger conflict. The authority had sought a comprehensive review in consultation with the forest department.

In an objection submitted to the Directorate of Town and Country Planning on Oct 24, environmentalist Rashid Noor Khan challenged the proposed land-use changes and road infrastructure, arguing that these could fragment wildlife habitats and disrupt animal movement.

The three proposed roads include a 60-metre-wide stretch from Akbarpur to Mandori, a 45-metre-wide road from Chichli to Mandori via Mandora, and a 24-metre-wide road connecting Satgarhi, Chandanpura, Daulatpur and Chichli. The applicant argued that these routes pass through areas connected to the Ratapani Tiger Reserve and the Kerwa-Kaliyasot wildlife corridor. Increased traffic could disturb wildlife movement, increase road accidents involving animals and intensify human-wildlife conflict. He also sought protection for Chandanpura's forested hills and natural vegetation.

NGT, forest department reports cited

The objection cites the Feb 6, 2020, National Green Tribunal (NGT) order and a March 2019 forest department inspection report, which identified the Kerwa-Kaliyasot belt as a vital tiger habitat with active wildlife movement. The NTCA's 2020 letter had also highlighted that around 45 tigers were recorded in and around Ratapani, emphasising the need for safe dispersal corridors through forests, revenue land and riverine areas. Khan has sought deletion of all three proposed roads, protection of dense forest areas, restrictions on fresh construction and land-use changes, and their classification as conserved forest or green zones. He has warned of legal action if the proposed modifications are not incorporated.