Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Faces Massive Opposition As 2,000 Objections Filed In One Day, Total Reaches 3,800 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The draft Bhopal Master Plan 2047 faced mounting opposition on Thursday, with the Joint Residents' Struggle Committee filing around 2,000 objections in a single day at the Town and Country Planning (T&CP) office.

The total number of objections has now risen from around 1,800 to approximately 3,800, as residents, farmers and other stakeholders challenged several provisions of the proposed master plan.

The committee demanded transparent hearings and resolution of objections before the plan is finalised. Meanwhile, farmers from Mugalia Chhap warned that agricultural land across 66 villages could be affected by proposed land-use classifications.

Meanwhile, traders will assemble at the T&CP office in Vitthal Market at 10.30 am on Friday to submit joint objections and suggestions, seeking an assessment of the plan's potential impact on businesses.

Residents oppose commercial activities in residential areas

Resident Vivek Tripathi questioned Clause 15.38, which provides for regularisation of non-residential activities in residential premises. The Arera Colony Rehwasi Sangh also demanded removal of the Market Street provision under Clause 15.39 and sought protection of the residential character of the RG-3 area in Arera Colony.

Tripathi also raised concerns over construction and floor area ratio (FAR) provisions affecting the Upper Lake catchment, green spaces and tiger movement corridors. Residents demanded protection of footpaths, service roads, parking spaces, parks and open areas under approved layouts.

Residents of Misrod also objected to a proposed 45-metre-wide road passing through an old settlement near Khasra No. 205. They said the project could affect houses, families, temples and public institutions.

They also sought protection for old peepal and banyan trees and a technical survey of alternative routes that would affect fewer residents. The residents' committee warned that it could approach the court if its concerns were not addressed.

Farmers fear loss of farmland in 66 villages

Farmers from Mugalia Chhap said classifying agricultural land under riverfront, forest, green belt and other reserved categories could threaten farming and livelihoods across 66 villages.

After being stopped by police at Neelbad, they staged a sit-in and demanded a one-month extension to submit objections.

Official statements

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said farmers' objections had been forwarded to the T&CP and the collector. He said the concerns would be discussed at a meeting, with efforts to ensure decisions in the farmers' interest.

T&CP assistant director Indu Tripathi said objections had been invited within the prescribed 30-day period and stakeholders would be called for hearings.