Bhopal: Massive fire gobbles up 15 hutments near CSIR-AMPRI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire tore through 15 huts near CSIR-AMPRI in Bagsewaniya on Friday evening, turning all of them into ashes. Initially, the fire that broke out in a mattress godown spread to the huts where ten cylinders were kept. All the cylinders exploded with thunderous sound that rattled residents of the area.

Station house officer (SHO) of Bagsewaniya police station, Sanjeev Chouksey said that a mattress godown located near CSIR-AMPRI in Bagsewaniya area had caught fire at 6:40 pm on Friday evening. The fire eventually spread to the huts located at close quarters near the spot. As many as 15 hutments were gutted as the fire took a dangerous shape. Domestic gas cylinders were also kept inside the huts, which exploded after catching fire and the blaze intensified.

Fire control room and cops were informed, after which seven fire tenders from Mata Mandir fire station, ISBT fire station, Govindpura fire station and Pul Bogda fire station began to douse the fire. The Bagsewaniya police also reached the spot.

The fire-fighters emerged successful in containing the blaze after two-and-a-half hours, at around 9 pm. No fatalities have been reported in the incident, SHO Chouksey said.