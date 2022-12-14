Bhopal: Married woman raped by hubby’s uncle, arrested

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old married woman was raped by her distant relative at her house in the city on Sunday, police said.

The police stated that the matter came to light when the survivor approached the police on Tuesday night and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Nishatpura police station house officer Rupesh Dubey stated her husband’s uncle used to visit them frequently. The woman told police that when she was alone at house on Sunday noon, her husband’s uncle visited her. On finding that no one was home, her husband’s uncle allegedly raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone.

When her husband returned home, the survivor narrated her ordeal to him after which the duo approached police on Tuesday night. The accused was taken into custody thereafter, SHO Dubey said.

Read Also Bhopal: Listed criminal held for possessing illegal arms