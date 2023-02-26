Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have registered a case against a man for raping a married woman, the police said on Sunday.

The police added that the accused blackmailed the survivor to kill her 1-year-old daughter, if she did not cater to his demands.

Nishatpura police station incharge Rupesh Dubey said woman had befriended accused Rahul Ahirwar before marriage. Later, she got married. She has a 1-year-old daughter. Ahirwar began blackmailing the woman.

On February 2, Ahirwar barged into the woman’s house, when her husband was not at home. He threatened the woman of killing her 1-year-old daughter. The woman gave in and allegedly outraged her modesty. Later, the woman approached Nishatpura police on Saturday and lodged a case against the accused. The police are probing the case and are on the lookout for the accused.