Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

The police added that the accused blackmailed the survivor to kill her 1-year-old daughter, if she did not cater to his demands.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have registered a case against a man for raping a married woman, the police said on Sunday.

Nishatpura police station incharge Rupesh Dubey said woman had befriended accused Rahul Ahirwar before marriage. Later, she got married. She has a 1-year-old daughter. Ahirwar began blackmailing the woman.

On February 2, Ahirwar barged into the woman’s house, when her husband was not at home. He threatened the woman of killing her 1-year-old daughter. The woman gave in and allegedly outraged her modesty. Later, the woman approached Nishatpura police on Saturday and lodged a case against the accused. The police are probing the case and are on the lookout for the accused.

