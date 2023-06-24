 Bhopal: Married Woman Kills Self At Hotel, Probe On
The police said that a few minutes before hanging herself, she had called her husband using the phone of another woman at the hotel.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old married woman from Datia who arrived in Bhopal and was staying at a hotel in Ashoka Garden ended her life on Friday evening, the police said.

The police added that the exact reason behind her extreme step had not been ascertained. Probe is on. Investigating officer (IO) Jaiveer Singh said Kshipra Chauda (28) arrived in Bhopal on Friday and checked into a room at a hotel in Ashoka Garden. A few hours later, she hung herself from the ceiling of the room.

The police said that a few minutes before hanging herself, she had called her husband using the phone of another woman at the hotel. After this, she came inside her room and committed suicide. When her husband, Devchand Chauda called back on the woman’s number and the woman went to Kshipra’s room, she discovered her hanging.

The kin of the woman have alleged that her in-laws often assaulted and harassed her for dowry.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

