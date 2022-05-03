Bhopal: Many parts of state experience heat wave, rain as well

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Many parts of Rewa, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions experienced light rain in the last 24 hours. Churhat recorded 1cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. While Khajuraho, Nowgong and Rajgarh experienced the brunt of heat wave.

Yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershowers at Gwalior, Rewa and Sagar divisions and districts like Raisen, Vidisha, Chhindwara, Betul, Narmadapuram, Seoni, Anuppur, Dindori and Dewas in the next 24 hours. Besides, wind speed of 30 kilometre to 40 kilometre per hour is expected, according to meteorological department officials.

At temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum of 41.8 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 27.4 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 26.0 degree Celsius.

According to MP Meteorological Department, due to the formation of a new western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds in the adjoining districts including Jabalpur. Due to western disturbance, the maximum temperature may drop by two to three degrees in the next three to four days.

There will be partly cloudy sky for the next two days and with a possibility of drizzle at isolated places in some divisions. After Tuesday, the temperature will increase once again. It will be between 42 and 43 degrees Celsius.

Cities day temp (deg/Cel)

Nowgong 44.8

Khargone 44.0

Rajgarh 44.0

Damoh 43.8

Gwalior 43.3

Tikamgarh 43.2

Sagar 43.2

Khandwa 43.1

Khajuraho 42.8

Raisen 42.4

Umaria 42.1

Shajapur 42.0

