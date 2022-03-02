Bhopal: MANIT students call off protest as demands met partially

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The BTech final year students of MANIT (Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology) called off their three-day protest on Wednesday after partial acceptance of their demands.

Five representatives of students, along with one ABVP activist met institute director NS Raghuvanshi at 3 pm.

A member of delegation told Free Press, We met director and discussed our problems with him. He said he canít cancel National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) course examination but will make it easy for us to clear it, he said.

The NPTEL course exam will be conducted but there will be a day's gap between papers. We students are satisfied with decision. Now, stress of students failing and not getting their degrees is over, the student said wishing anonymity.

The protest was launched by final year students on Monday. They wanted that they should not be forced to clear NPTEL course examination. Students had come to city from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bihar, Pune, Noida and other places to join protest.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad activists too had joined protest. Social media state co-convener of ABVP, Aditya Sharma, told Free Press We have decided to end the protest as the administration has accepted demands partially.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:15 PM IST