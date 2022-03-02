Watch video: ‘Hum apna adhikar mangte, nahi kisi se bheekh mangte…,’ slogan raised on MANIT campus

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The protest by B. Tech students of MANIT (Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology) demanding full credit for their internship continued on the third day on Wednesday.

Raising slogans like ‘ Bharat Mata Ki Jai…, ‘Hum apna adhikar mangte, nahi kisi se bhik mangte…’ and ’ ‘Vande matram….', they are staging a sit-in outside the Institute director’s office.

On condition of anonymity, one student told the Free Press their protest will continue till the demands are met. Students of the Third year have joined the protest because they will have to face the same situation next year, he said .

“Two representatives of the institute administration have invited four representatives of the students to meet director NS Raghuvanshi for talks at 3pm. But we will not go until we are assured in writing that full credit for the internship will be given to us like in the other NITs and IITs,” a final year student said.

The ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) activists have joined the protest.

“Some more office-bearers of our organisation joined the protest today,” said social media state convener, ABVP, Aditya Sharma.

The protest was launched by final year students on Monday. They want their internship to be considered sufficient. They also want that they should not be forced to clear the NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) course examination.

They allege that they are being forced to appear in the NPTEL course examination. They claim that as they are interning with various companies in different parts of the country it is not possible for them to appear in the examination.

Students have come to the city from Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Noida and other places to join the protest.

