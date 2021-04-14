Bhopal: Mandideep industrial area reaps benefits of engaging locals

Bhopal: Amid reports of the migration of industrial workers back to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other places from Maharashtra and Gujarat in large numbers, industrialists in Mandideep are assured of any migration.

‘Most of the industrial workers here in Mandideep come from places around. Some of technically qualified do belong to other states,’ said Rajeev Agarwal, president of Mandideep Industrial Association.

According to an estimate about 80% of our labour force belongs to villages from Raisen and Bhopal district. Others come from various districts of Madhya Pradesh only. The remaining 20% of the workers that include specialized in some specific technical works come from other states, he added.

When asked about migration of workers, he said that at present there are no reports of migration of workers from any of the factories in and around Mandideep.

Moreover, the Mandideep Industrial Association is running a special campaign for vaccination of its workers and their families. This has created a sense of security among the workers.

More than 2000 out of estimated total 40,000 workers have been vaccinated so far in the office of industry association. Moreover, more than 3000 have been vaccinated at camps organized by the district administration.

The welfare committees of industrial units are in touch with the workers. They are being provided counseling on regular basis. ‘We are taking complete care needs of our workers. They have been told that their salaries won’t be deducted,’ said an HR manager of an industry.

The industrial association has also made a stock of food for the workers in case of lockdown in town, so that they do not suffer because of shortage of any supply, he added.

Almost all industries are running in this industrial town therefore none of the workers have been rendered jobless. This is the main reason that the workforce hasn’t ever thought of migrating from here, said an industrialist.