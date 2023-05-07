Bhopal: Man who tried to extort Rs 50 lakh from builder arrested

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a man who tried to extort Rs 50 lakh from a builder few days ago and even threw a petrol bomb at his house to intimidate him, the police said on Sunday.

Ayodhya Nagar police station incharge Neelesh Awasthi said that the complainant and builder RD Sahu is a builder, resident of Amrit Enclave in Ayodhya Nagar, received a call from an unidentified number on Friday evening.

The person on the other side of the phone identified himself as Adil and demanded Rs 50 lakh from him. He also threatened to kill him if he did not hand over the amount to him.

A few hours later, an unidentified bike-borne man threw petrol bomb at Sahu’s house to intimidate him. As a result, two-wheeler parked at his house caught fire. Sahu immediately approached police and launched a complaint against the unidentified accused.

On the basis of technical evidences, the police arrested Than Singh (25), a native of Piriya village in Bilkhiriya. He identified himself as an army personnel, but the cops did not find documents to support his claim. Singh’s act was even caught on the CCTV camera installed in the locality, in which no fatalities were reported, Awasthi said.