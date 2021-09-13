Bhopal: Man wears TTE uniform to impress friends, held from Railway station

BHOPAL: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly wearing uniform of a train ticket examiner (TTE) and carrying a walkie-talkie at railway station on Saturday.

He worked in a factory in an industrial area and had lost his job during the lockdown and to impress his friends, he started using uniform of TTE.

The accused Abhay Pandey is a resident of Chandbad in Bajaria. He had also shot a few videos where he is seen playing with currency notes, and had posted them on social media. Those videos went viral on social media on Monday.

As the station staff questioned him from where did he procure the walkie-talkie, he revealed that he had got it from someone in Itarasi.

He was handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) Bhopal. The officials booked the accused under relevant Sections and they will also take action against any railway employee who had helped him get the walkie-talkie.

Station house officer (SHO) GRP DS Chauhan said the accused had lost his job during the lockdown and to impress his friends, he got a uniform stitched and would wear it.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:01 PM IST