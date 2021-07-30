Bhopal: Man violates woman, extorts cash, jewellery worth Rs 1.25cr from her on pretext of marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been violating a woman, as well as extorting cash and valuables worth Rs 1.25 crore from her since 2019 on the pretext of marrying her, say police.

The man was senior to her in a college in Indore. As both of them belong to Jaora, they came closer to each other.

After a while, he took the woman to a rented accommodation and violated her on the pretext of marrying her.

The incident came to light as her family members had checked the locker and found the cash and the jewelries missing.

The girl said that the man had clicked her obscene photographs at the time of raping her.

Station house officer of Jaora city VD Joshi says the woman had gone to Indore to complete MBA and met the accused.

He says the accused had promised to marry her and taken her to his room where he raped her. The incident occurred in March 2019.

The accused had clicked her images and used those photographs to blackmail the victim.

She had returned home in 2020, but the accused visited her home in absence of her family members and raped her and extorted money, the police said.

As she was stealing money from the locker, no one came to know of the loss until July 15 this year.

Joshi said the girl’s family had checked the locker and found the jewellery missing. She had sent cash to the bank accounts of the accused, the police say.

Joshi says the police are searching for him.