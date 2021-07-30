Bhopal: PIL in SC seeks to hear special leave petition on direct election of mayor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A social activist has filed public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court requesting the apex court to hear a Special Leave Petition (SLP) on direct election of mayor.

Activist PG Najpandey says, “The high court has approved direct election of mayor in December 10, 1997 on my petition. On October 9, 2010, the state government challenged direct election of mayor in HC which turned down the petition. A review petition was also filed. He filed the SLP against the HC order. But, in the mean time, state government unanimously took a decision on the direct election of mayor on September 26, 2020. The SC rejected the SLP on October 12, 2020.”

Najpandey said, “The Kamal Nath government was in favour of indirect election of mayor. And the BJP government was in favor of the direct election of mayor, but, now, the BJP government is also interested in conducting the election of mayor through elected corporators. So, I have filed an SLP in Supreme Court.”