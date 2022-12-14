Bhopal: Man stabbed to death near Itwara police outpost, investigations on

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old youth was stabbed to death near the Itwara police outpost on late Tuesday evening, the Talaiyya police said.

The victim was rushed to Hamidia hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival, the police added.

The Talaiyya police have identified the victim as Waseem Khan (25), a resident of Vidisha. The police stated that Khan used to work as a food caterer and was residing in the Rain Basera locality from the past four years.

Continuing the statements, the police stated that on Tuesday evening, at around 8 pm, Khan was heading somewhere on foot when an unidentified man stabbed him with a knife several times, in front of the Haji hotel of the locality and fled the spot swiftly.

The locals arrived at the spot, who, on witnessing Khan lying in a pool of blood, informed the police and rushed him to the Hamidia hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors.

Doctors stated that Khan had sustained grievous injuries on his neck, due to which he bled profusely and died due to excessive blood loss.

“CCTV footages are being scanned thoroughly to find any leads pertaining to the accused in the case”, the police said.

