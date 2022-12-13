Bhopal: Man arrested for raping social media friend on pretext of marriage

Bhopal: Ayodhya Nagar police station incharge Nilesh Awasthi told Free Press that the victim had filed the complaint of rape against her friend Karan Thakur, resident of Vidisha | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The local police on Tuesday arrested a man on the charges of raping a 25-year-old live-in partner whom he met on social media. When she became pregnant and asked him to marry her, he fled.

Ayodhya Nagar police station incharge Nilesh Awasthi told Free Press that the victim had filed the complaint of rape against her friend Karan Thakur, resident of Vidisha. The two became friends on social media as they were worked in the same field. After the accused promised to marry her, the two began living together.

The victim used to put pressure on accused for the marriage but he would make excuses, police said. Recently, when the victim became pregnant, she pressed for marriage again so that they can give birth to a legitimate child. On this, Thakur told her that he was already married. He asked her to abort the child. After that, accused left the woman and fled from the house.

The police have registered the case under Sections 376,376-2-N and 506 of IPC. The police arrested the accused on Tuesday evening. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday.