 Bhopal: Man stabbed to death over old dispute in Chhola locality dies
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man to death in Chhola on Tuesday evening. The police said man was stabbed following an old dispute.

Chhola police station house officer Rajesh Tiwari said that the man who was killed was Sunil Malviya (26). He was passing through Shankar Nagar when he was stopped by accused Sunil Mourya, Nick Mourya and Rohit Rajak.

Malviya had an argument with trio over some old issue. Sunil and Nick allegedly assaulted Malviya, Rajak overpowered him. Then, Sunil and Nick stabbed Malviya in stomach and thighs. As Malviya began bleeding, the three accused fled.

Malviya was rushed to Hamidia Hospital by local residents where the doctors declared him brought dead. The cops were informed, who have registered a murder case against accused. Efforts are on to nab them.

Delhi crime: 16-year-old held in connection with murder of 32-year-old man in Yamuna Vihar, 3...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

