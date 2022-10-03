Bhopal: Man, son die, 1 injured while working at under-construction building

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons including father and son died while another mason was injured when the temporary moulds used to hold the wet concrete in place for laying the roof, fell down from sixth floor of an under-construction building under Bilkhiriya police station area.

The ASI Suresh Kumar told media that a construction work was going on at a hotel situated in the area. On Sunday, labourers Hanif Khan (45), his son Fardeen (25) and Badri Lodhi were working on the sixth floor. They were fixing the temporary moulds at 10 pm. During this process, which is called shuttering, a wooden log was dislocated. As a result, three lost their balance and fell from the sixth floor on the ground.

The father and son were rushed to Hamidia Hospital. Fardeen was declared dead by the doctors and Hanif died during the course of treatment. Badri was admitted to a private hospital in critical condition and is undergoing treatment. On Monday, the bodies were handed to family after post-mortem. The police have registered the case and have started an investigation.