Bhopal: Man sets relative’s car ablaze, held

Barwaliya approached the police after the incident and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 11:41 PM IST
Picture for representation | File
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police have arrested a man for setting his relative’s car ablaze in the Dogra locality of Ratibad in Bhopal, the police said.

SHO of Ratibad police station, Manu Dave told Free Press that the complainant has been identified as Kailash Barwaliya (40), who works as a guard at a farm house located in Dogra. He added that an unidentified man has set his car bought in 2005 ablaze on late Sunday night.

Barwaliya approached the police after the incident and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused. The police then sprung into action and began investigation, during which it came to light that the brother-in-law of the complainant had arrived at his house for dinner, during which, an argument took place between the duo.

When the police nabbed the complainant’s brother-in-law and quizzed him, he confessed to setting the complainant’s car on fire, after which he was arrested by the police.

